Out & About (May 3-9)

YOUTH SPRING PARTY

The Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) will host a Spring Party on Friday, May 2, from 5:30pm to 8pm. Come plant some seeds for your home garden! STEAM activities, craft projects, and more. Cost is just $5 per person. For more information, call 406-771-9299.

SALUTE TO WOMEN

The annual Salute to Women Gala will be on Friday, May 2, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center (1100 5th St. South) from 5-9pm. Tickets are $50 each and available at ywcagreatfalls.org or at the YWCA GF Office. All are welcome! Against a backdrop of shared stories and shared aspirations, the gala honors women of distinction who have left an indelible mark on our community. Among the highlights is the prestigious Sheila Rice Lifetime Achievement Award, a symbol of lifelong dedication, passion, and service. For more information, call 406-452-1315 or click here.

CRUISIN' THE DRAG

Montana's largest car show, on May 3. We fill over nine blocks of downtown Great Falls' Central Avenue, the city's original "drag" for many decades. Cruisin' The Drag attracts cars, trucks, and motorcycles from the western United States and Canada from as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada and Edmonton, Alberta. The registration tables will open at 7:30 am and closes at 11:00 am for judging. The show runs from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. with Awards starting at 4:00 pm. The show benefits the GFPS pantry foundation. The celebration kicks off with a poker run on Friday night from 6 to 9 pm. This year a music gathering will culminate the weekend on Saturday night. For more information, call 406-750-2879, or click here to visit the website.

ROCK YOUR MOCS FUN RUN

The Montana United Indian Association will host a "Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk" on Saturday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m. at the CMR High School track field in Great Falls. The event is open to all and is held in honor of Missing/Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) awareness, while also promoting healthy lifestyle choices within Native and local communities. Money raised will go toward the purchase of back to school shoes for MUIA clients. The event will feature guest speaker Billy “The Kid” Wagner, an advocate for MMIP and community wellness. Registration is $12 for adults and $6 for children (cash only) and can be completed in advance or on the day of the event. Participants are encouraged to wear moccasins or ribbon skirts/shirts to show support and solidarity.

For more information, visit the Montana United Indian Association Facebook page or call 406-315-3413.

TASGA DE MAYO

Teton Antique Steam & Gas Association (TASGA) presents TASGA de Mayo. Festivities are May 3, 2025 at 4 pm - 7 pm. Taco Bar will be served until gone. We'll have live entertainment, a 50/50 drawing, kids train rides, and games for all ages. It's a free will offering and all donated funds will be used for buildings maintenance. The event will be held on the TASGA grounds located 2 blocks south of the Choteau City Park. For more information, call 406-289-0128.

SOC HOP

Family Promise will host its annual SOC HOP on Saturday, May 3, at the Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South, Great Falls) from 5pm to 10pm. There will be dinner, a DJ, and music from the 60's through the 90's. Come dressed in your favorite decade's attire. There will be a silent auction with lots of great items. All proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Tiffany Wilkson at 406-590-2610, or click here.

HEALTH FAIR

Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a Health Fair on May 5 at Great Falls Central Catholic High School (2800 18th Avenue South). Event is from 3pm to 6:30pm. Enjoy free health screenings, first aid and CPR demonstrations, and educational sessions on nutrition, heart and brain health, healthy eating, and mental wellness. There will also be games and activities for kids. For more information, call 406-788-8777.

SHELBY RUMMAGE SALE

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 222 Second Avenue South in Shelby on May 8 (9am to 4pm) and May 9 (9am to 5pm) and May 10 (9am to 1pm). Sponsored by Toole County Medical Auxiliary in Shelby. For more information, call 406-470-1511.

MIDDLE FORK JUDITH: POWER OF PARTNERSHIP

On Thursday, May 8, from 6-8 pm, Darkhorse Hall, Celtic Cowboy, 116 First Avenue South, Great Falls. The Middle Fork Judith Wilderness Study Area has been through a journey. Jefferson River Watershed Project Manager, Chris Edgington, and special guests will present on the successful cooperative effort to recover a wild trout population while restoring natural river channels, including the relocation of a section of jeep road from the river bottom. Show up early to purchase refreshments from the no-host bar before the presentation.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Join us on May 9 for the Veterans Mentoring Veterans breakfast at Alliance for Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). This event is from 7:00am to 9:00am. This FREE breakfast is open to all Veterans, Military and their family members. Stop by for a great meal and conversation! Donations welcomed. For more information, call 406-868-7388 or click here.

GRIZZLY SCHOLARSHIP TOUR/FUNDRAISER

Great Falls Chapter of Grizzly Scholarship Association hosting spring coaches tour and banquet. $20.00 dollar entry fee. Children under 12 free. Event includes food and drinks as well as silent and live auction. Meet the coaches, athletic staff, and Monte the mascot. All proceeds donated for scholarships. May 13, 2025 5:00-8:30 pm at Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts in the Great Falls Civic Center. For more information, call 406-750-2731 or click here.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Taylor’s Auto Max will host a free showing of the movie "The Avengers" on May 16 starting at 7pm. The event is free, and will feature free hot dogs, soda, and popcorn. It's located at 4100 10th Avenue South.

CIRQUE ITALIA WATER CIRCUS

The event runs from May 16th – 19th under the big-top tent in the parking lot of Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. May 16 – Friday: 7:30pm; May 17 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm; May 18 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm; May 19 – Monday: 7:30pm. For more information, click here to visit the event website.

WOMEN'S DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Coming up on May 17 - Montana's ONLY All Women Disc Golf Tournament. Open to youth divisions for girls as young as 6 yr old. Adult Amateur and Pro divisions available. Registration Required. Lunch by All The Things Charcuterie Included in Registration! Starts at 9:00AM at Warden Park Disc Golf Course at 201 13th Street South in Great Falls. Text Maggie at 406.239.1469 or register online at DiscGolfScene.com. Find Electric City Disc Golf Club on Facebook for more information.

SENIOR CELEBRATION

Senior Celebration 2025 on May 17 from 5pm to 8pm at Elk's Lodge for graduating high school students, Special guest Foreshadow DJ/rapper. Featuring live DJ, entertainment, food, drink station, photo ops, bingo and prizes. Please bring your school ID. Watch for poster on Facebook and around town.

BEAR PAW MARATHON

The 5th Annual Bear Paw Marathon will be held in Havre, Montana on Saturday, June 7th, 2025. Includes a Full & Half Marathon along with a 5K fun run/walk. Marathon starts at 6AM, Half Marathon starts at 7AM, and 5K starts at 8AM. All races finish on the campus of MSU-Northern. Find details and register online at bearpawmarathon.com.

BELT RODEO

Join in the fun on Father’s Day weekend. Belt Rodeo Arena located at Belt City Park. Saturday June 14, 2025 6:00pm / Sunday June 15, 2025 2:00pm. Click here for more information.

GFPS BOOK GIVEAWAY

Great Falls Public Schools will be conducting its annual Book Giveaway June 18-19 at the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym (2400 Central Avenue). The times are Wednesday, June 18th 11a.m-6p.m and Thursday, June 19th 10a.m-4p.m. Open to all the public, these are discarded library and curriculum books ranging from K-12 from all of our schools. All the books are free. Whatever you can haul you can have. We are changing our Math curriculum so there will be an abundance of Math materials this year.

TREASURE STATE TRUCK SHOW

Coming up on June 20-21 at Protech Steel (673 Vaughn Frontage Road, several miles west of Great Falls). Friday starts at 5pm, Saturday starts at 9am. Light show @ dusk on Saturday. Semi-trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, tricked and lifted trucks - all welcome! Small business vendors ranging from apparel to accessories. For more information, call Dave at 406-231-9816.

FOSSIL FUN FEST IN RUDYARD

Coming up on June 21 - Pancake Breakfast 8 am; pie social, craft and food vendors 9 am; 3v3 kids outdoor basketball tourney begins @ 9 am on Mainstreet. Museums open 10 - 4:30. Live music by Greg Kinder 2 -4 pm downtown. New wall sized homestead map. Dino movies & popcorn @ HiLine Theatre 2 pm and 7pm. John B Scanella, Curator of Paleontology from Museum of the Rockies speaks at HiLine Theatre @ 5 pm. Street Dance and Live Music downtown - Local Strangers @ 6 pm, Blind Luck at 8 pm. For more information, call 406-355-4141 or click here.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.