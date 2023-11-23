Out & About (November 23, 2023)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: Come light up the season and the big Christmas tree at the annual Parade Of Lights in downtown Great Falls starting at 6pm. This year's theme is "Cowboy Christmas." If you would like to register a float, contact celeste@downtowngreatfalls.net (deadline is Nov 17).

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: There will be a Vendor Craft Show from 10am until 4pm at The Atrium (220 Third Avenue) in Havre. The Black Saturday Vendor Craft Show will have Tumblers, sweaters (special orders welcomed for these items), homemade gifts, homemade baked goods (tray orders will be able to be made with this vendor) Homemade knitted toys, wood items and jewelry, and home made gumbo and creole, with many more vendors to purchase from. So come on down and start your Christmas shopping. If anyone is interested in being a vendor please contact us at the number listed. For more information, call 406-265-2258 (Crystal Laufer or Cindy Fitzpatrick.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: The Good Wood Guys will host a Santa's Woodshop event from 9am until 3pm at 816 20th Avenue North in Great Falls. Kids of all ages are invited to the Good Wood shop to build a wooden toy (usually a car) with Santa and his elves while we celebrate Small Business Saturday, and thank our community for their support. When you are finished building, join us in the store for our Small Business Saturday Sandpaper Social where you can peruse the Good Wood selection, find unique gifts, plan your holiday projects, and enjoy some tasty treats! Event is FREE, but donations to Toys for Tots are encouraged. For more information, call Susan Crocker at 406-231-9663 or click here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25: Come enjoy “Shop The Falls - Small Business Saturday” from 9am until 5pm at 1601 Second Avenue North, Suite 108, in Great Falls. Vendors from around Great Falls selling anything from Clothing, Tiny Tattoos, Permanent Jewelry, B12 Shots, Holistic Services, & much more! Treats, crafts, jewelry, and tax services will also be served/available. For more information, call Kindra Cobeaga at 406-781-5416.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1: Celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll in Downtown Great Falls from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue The theme for 2023 is "Cowboy Christmas." The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1: Paris Gibson Square (1400 First Avenue North) will host “The Art of Christmas Open House & Artist Market.” From 10am – 5pm on Friday, December 1st, and 10am – 3pm on Saturday, December 2nd, visit The Square for shopping in the Gift Shop (featuring local artists); an artist vendor market with 36 artists, crafters, bakers, and more; lunches catered by Rhonda Adkins (by reservation only, tickets can be purchased online or in the Gift Shop ahead of time); guided art exhibition tours, and facepainting! Saturday’s events also feature photo opportunities with Santa and art activities for all ages. The Art of Christmas is a free event for the community, and The Square kindly asks for a suggested donation of $5 to support free museum admission year-round. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: The Belt Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fourth annual Belt Christmas Stroll. Breakfast with Santa at Belt School 8am-11am. Shop vendors around downtown Belt from 2-6pm. Photos with Santa at the Theater Lobby 2-5pm. “Elf” the movie at the Theater 4-5:30pm. Tree Lighting with Santa in the Little Park 6:30pm. The event is sponsored by Belt Valley Bank and Alliance for Youth. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Come to the Sun River Winter Market from 9am until 3p at fire station (26 Ramble Inn Road) in Sun River. Santa will be there for pictures in front of the Fire Truck from 11-12. Come get your holiday shopping done! We will have a variety of Craft Vendors, Antique/Vintage sellers and Home based businesses. For more information, call Laura Carlsson at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will host the 'Twas 3 weeks before Christmas' Winter Solstice Arts, Crafts, and Vintage Show from 10am until 5pm. Bed Bath & Beyond location, upper level. Come shop with our Highly talented Vendors and find the perfect unique gift and Holiday decor. Carolers, musicians and dancers will be performing throughout the day. Stop in to visit Santa and the kiddie Craft corner with your kiddos! Free Admission. For more information, call Solstice Arts and Crafts at 406 750 5566.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3: There will be a Christmas Rummage & Bake Sale from noon until 6pm at 159 Main Street in Shelby. Come down to the building previously owned as Larson's Clothing Company in Shelby, Montana! For more information, call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4: The Great Falls Public Library will host an Elder Abuse and Scam Prevention Program from 2pm until 3:30pm. Elder Justice Prosecutor for the Assistant Attorney General Michael Fanning will join us in the Cordingley Room (basement) to speak about scams that target elders and how to avoid them. He also will discuss what elder abuse is, and how to contact Adult Protective Services or law enforcement when there is an emergency. Everyone is welcome to attend, especially those with elders in their family or who are living alone. For more information, call Jake Sorich at 406-453-0349.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6: University of Providence will host Lessons And Carols starting at 7pm at 1301 20th Street South in the Trinitas Chapel. Enjoy an evening listening and singing Christmas carols and readings presenting Jesus' birth. This is a free event. For more information contact pianokody@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. Twelve performing acts, 50/50 drawing, raffle featuring items donated from around the community. Proceeds will be donated to Toys For Tots. Event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Montana ExpoPark will host Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am until 5pm in Exhibition Hall. Join us for a delightful day of shopping, browsing, and celebrating the talents of local artisans and crafters. With a wide variety of unique, one-of-a-kind items, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For more information call Dawn at 406-590-6710 or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Come to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to "Trim the Tree” from 9am until 1pm (4201 Giant Springs Road). Come enjoy free admission to the center where kids can craft three holiday ornaments, two to take home and one to adorn the center's tree. Kid's secret shopping day is also happening! Children can shop for their family because all gifts are $10 or less. Staff will wrap the gifts while parents get to sit back and relax with complimentary coffee and cookies. Every 4th-grader that attends the event can get an admission pass and Christmas tree for free! For more information, call 406-727-8733.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Great Falls Public Library will host a Holiday Party from 11am until 12:30pm. Children and their families are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas and Hanukkah stories, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Take a free picture, then make your own picture frame ornament to display it. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Jake Sorich at 406-453-0349.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: There will be a fundraiser to benefit Leo Curtis from 6pm until 11pm at #20 Third Street North. This event is going to be held in the Mint Room below the Rainbow Retirement Home. We will be having a silent auction, a 50/50 and a donation bar and spaghetti dinner. For more information, call Angela Marie Stringer at 406-564-6888.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Cattlemen of Montana will host Cattlemen's Day from 9am until 4pm at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls to discuss issues important to Cattlemen of Montana. We will have a panel discussion regarding the importance of grazing for the environment, as well as invasive species, members from USDA, NRCS and many more. Time for questions and answers, so please attend. There is no registration fee, and the event is open to all. For more information, contact Jan McDonald at 406-467-2251 or click here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: There will be a Tree Of Lights Celebration Of Life from 6:30pm until 8pm at 640 Park Avenue in Shelby (Logan Health Center). For more information call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Join us for the Lodsen Lodge Bake Sale starting at 9am at 1314 Seventh Street South in Great Falls. The bake sale features Lefse, Rosettes and other Scandinavian goodies, a dozen for $10.00 each. We are also selling our frozen Viking meatballs (unbreaded) 10 per bag for $30.00 per bag. Proceeds go to our education scholarship program. For more information, call Garla Boland at 406-788-7509.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30: Come enjoy a large Model Railroad Fun Run from noon until 4pm. It will be at the Great Falls Railroad Museum at the fairgrounds at Montana ExpoPark.Fun run of the two model train layouts. Bring your own trains and run them on our big layout. You can also run club member’s trains. For more information, contact Charles Stewart at mtraillayer@gmail.com.



THURSDAY JANUARY 4: Join us for a night of Hip-hop and EDM starting at 7pm at Whiskey Ridge (601 Third Avenue NW) in Great Falls. Headlined by the artist Gawdful and accompanied by special guests The Dub Revival and Speedrun. For more information, call Hunter Renville at 406-231-1722. For ticket info, click here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13: Come enjoy The Snow Ball from 8pm until 11pm at 500 First Avenue South in Great Falls. Dance the night away to the music of the Melissa Lynn Band with the Great Falls Ski & Board Club at the Elk’s Lodge! This annual formal dance is open to the public, and jeans and boots are also welcome. There is a $10 cover charge for non-members. For more information, call 406-899-6353.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20: Join us for a Jace Buck’s Welcome Home Benefit at Little Chicago Club in Black Eagle from noon until 5pm. Jace Buck was in a car accident September 2nd 2023. He broke his C7 and compromised his spinal cord leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He’s currently in Englewood Colorado at Craig hospital. He’s coming home January so we are doing a benefit January 20th in hopes to not only make his home more handicap accessible and put in a ramp but show him the love and support he has to come home to. Jace is an amazing kid and we’d love to make this transition just a little easier on him and his family. For more information, call Payten Cohn at 406-899-7337.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

