Out & About: September 8-10, 2023

Looking for something fun to do, either for yourself or with family and friends? There's always something to get you "out and about!" Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We update this list as we get submissions.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8: The annual Sunrise Lions Fundraiser & BBQ from 5:30pm to 9pm at at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North). Cost is $15 per person; children under age 7 are free. The event will feature BBQ, Fundraiser, Silent Auction and live music with Jeni Dodd. All proceeds support those in our community who qualify for visual and hearing assistance. For more information, call 406-761-7820, or email Gretchen at floorsandmore1@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Bicyclists and hikers will have an opportunity to access and cross the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, September 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dam is usually closed to public access, and is normally only available as an out-and-back hike or ride. Opening the dam for public access on this day will allow trail users to make a loop and hike or ride both sides of the river on the same trip. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: The Chouteau County Fine Arts Council is sponsoring an Art Walk in Fort Benton from noon until 5pm. Juli Robertson explained, "We are creating a fund that will support local high school students with higher education within the fine arts. We have also found that while researching the need for this quote unquote scholarship fund, that we have schools in Chouteau County that do not have art education in their high schools, and so these kids are very under-represented." Artists from around Montana will be showcasing their artwork along the streets and businesses of Fort Benton. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Join us for Kids Club from 10am until noon at First United Methodist Church (610 Second Avenue North). It’s a free program for kids in kindergarten-6th grade. This month the theme is the country of Japan. We will explore food, crafts, games and stories that a child in Japan might also experience. To reserve a spot for your child, or for more information, call Maryellen Binderl at 406-868-8260.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts On Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: The American Legion in Vaughn (370 Post Avenue) will host a BBQ, Rummage & Craft Sale, Silent Auction, 50/50, and more. For more information call Dave at 406-799-4260.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: There will be a HAM Radio License Test Session starting at 10am at 821 Central Avenue (Masonic Temple building). Be sure to register at https://www.fcc.gov/rofrn for your FRN prior to test taking if you do not have one. Bring proof to test session. No walk-ins. Cost is $15 to test. Cash or check only. Photo ID required. To schedule a session or for more information, send an email to GFMARC@proton.me or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTMBER 9: Come to Fort Shaw for tours of the fort and a yard sale from 9am until 4pm. Come to buy or be a vendor ($20) to help support our efforts to maintain the fort. For more information, call Rita Sands at 406-264-5325 or Burnette Batista at 406-899-6064. Leave message if no answer. Located at #1 School Loop. Sponsored by the Sun River Valley Historical Society (link).



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10: The annual “My Best Day 5K and Kids Dash” will be at West Bank Park starting at 11:30 a.m. The fun run raises money for the Best Teammate scholarship that is awarded to seniors at either Great Falls High School, CMR High School, and Central Catholic High School. This scholarship goes to the best teammate not necessarily the best athlete on the team. It is awarded to one athlete in the Fall, Winter, and Spring, and then an Overall winner. For more information, contact Joanie Agamenoni at 406.781.7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com, or click here to visit the event website.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10: Join us for Surviving the Holidays/Grief Share from 6pm until 8pm at First Church of the Nazarene (1727 Second Avenue South).. This is a biblically based 1 week class to help folks deal with grief through the holidays, while grief share is a 13 week class to designed to help folks deal with grief in general. For more information, call 406-453-3941.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host a Learn To Skate event beginning at 4:40pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Hockey, figure skating, speed skating all start with the foundations of learning how to skate. We have a professional staff of coaches who instruct skaters as young as 4, and you’re never too old to learn how to skate. Our classes are open to adults as well. For more information, email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15-16: The Little Red Truck Cottage Market will be at Montana ExpoPark. The event will be from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, and from 10am until 4pm on Saturday. We'll be filling this beautiful historical building and grounds with Autumn awesomeness, fantastic vintage and artisan shopping with over 60 indoor and outdoor booths, yummy food, live music and fun. There will be a special VIP/Early Bird Shopping event Friday night 5-8pm (open to all) with complimentary hard cider or regular cider to sip on while you shop and enjoy the music and a sweet Autumn evening. Price is $10, and this gets you in free on Saturday. On Saturday, admission is $5, and kids 12 and under are free. All tickets available at the entry to the market as well as online. For more information, call Janie Scheben at 406-381-1904, orclick here.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15-16: Join us for Power Harvestfest. Two-day event, with a street dance on Friday following volleyball games at the Power School, class baskets and silent auction at school, Volunteer Fireman's breakfast at the firehall Saturday 7-10, Pie Social at the Whistle Stop 10-1:30, Community Parade at Noon starting on Central Ave , Duck Race after parade. Jr High and High School Varsity football games 10 am and 2 pm. All-Class Roll Call and 2023 Homecoming Royalty at half time, class baskets and silent auction winners determined, Steak & Shrimp dinner at 6 pm with live auction to follow. Tickets available at the Power Mountain View-Coop and Les' Bar for dinner $25 per ticket. For more information, call Jennifer at 406-836-7339, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16: The Wheels Of Thunder roller-skating facility will host its seventh anniversary celebration from 1pm until 3pm. Lots of Barbie gifts, pictures with Barbie and Poppy and Branch; $5 arcade cards (12 and under only); lots of free gifts; door prizes and cake! Wear your favorite costume to make the party more fun! Skating and skate rental is regular prices. Wheels Of Thunder is at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-899-8091, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: Want to pull a plane for a great cause? Join the 2023 Plane Pull in Great Falls to support Special Olympics Montana. The competition will feature teams of six to determine which team can pull a plane 20 feet in the fastest time. There will also be a youth competition for children 12 and under - it will involve children pulling a law enforcement patrol car. To sign up for for more information, call Amy at 406-315-4212, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: The annual Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk will be from 10am until 2pm at Gibson Park in Great Falls. Families and friends whose lives have been touched by Down Syndrome will join members of our community in helping to raise awareness concerning the abilities people with Down Syndrome possess. There will be live music from 50 Watt Sun, food trucks, games, and activities for the whole family. For more information, call Brad Bechardat 406-781-7967 or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: Come to the Montana Learning Center for an Evening Under the Stars at 7653 Canyon Ferry Road east of Helena. The event supports the Learning Center’s goals of sparking scientific inquiry in the minds of Montana’s youth while offering teachers cutting-edge tools to engage students in the classroom. The evening starts at 5 pm with a cocktail hour. A dinner reception begins at 6 pm and will be followed by facility tours, a live/silent auction, and an evening under the stars with Montana’s largest public-use telescope! Tickets to this event are $75 each and include a catered meal with unlimited drinks. For more information, call Ryan at 406-475-3638, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: The Foot of the Cross Christian Store will host its annual Sidewalk Sale from 9am until 2pm at 416 Second Avenue SW. This is one of our major fundraisers for the year. We have brought in a new selection of merchandise for this event as well as our everyday selection. Discounts will be offered on most items in the store for this one-day event. For more information, contact Mark Davis or LaRee Cox at tfotccs@gmail.com or 406-770-0511, or click here to visit the website.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Join us for Oktoberfest at the Heisey Community Center (313 Seventh Street North) from 5:30pm until 9pm. Tickets are $30 per individual and include Bratwurst, German potato salad, along with all the sides you can imagine, and beer. The night will be filled with fun including a 50/50 drawing, live dessert auction and a silent auction. Don't want to stay for the event but want to swing by for some food? We are offering Take-out boxes filled full for $15 per individual. For more information, stop by the Heisey or call Russ at 406-453-1211, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: The annual Pumpkins For A Cause will be held from 1pm until 4pm at 87 Meridian Lane (northwest of Vaughn). The event features pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more. Proceeds each year are donated to a charitable agency in the community. Volunteers are needed to help with the prep, harvest, and set up of the event. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: The Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls will host the Montana Governor's Conference on Aging from 8am until 5pm. The forum will provide information and education to our older citizens, their families and caregivers. These attendees include elderly, persons with disabilities and caregivers. The conferences cover topics relevant to all people who are dealing with aging and disability issues. For more information, click here, or call Tessa at 406-444-6061.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: Great Falls College-MSU will host Let’s Talk Harm Reduction from 5:30pm until 8pm. The Substance Abuse & Addictions Counseling program will provide information on harm reduction’s approaches in recovery including Medication Assisted Treatment and safe needle sharing sites. For more information, please contact Elfriede Neber for questions or a booth space at elfriede.neber@gfcmsu.edu, or call 406-771-4325.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

