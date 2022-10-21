Watch Now
Out & About: Sip 'N Dip Lounge (video)

Posted at 10:02 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 12:04:26-04

The Sip ’N Dip Lounge at the O’Haire Motor Inn is no stranger to national recognition - with mermaids swimming behind a huge window, the tiki-themed decor, live music, and the unique "Fishbowl" concoction, it has been a mainstay of Great Falls culture for decades.

