Out & About: checking out the waterfalls

In the video above, reporter Brianna Juneau takes a look at the namesakes of Great Falls - the waterfalls along the Missouri River.
From the Visit Great Falls website:
- Nearest to Great Falls’ city limits, Black Eagle Falls are 2.5 miles above Rainbow Falls. At 26 feet high and 600 yards across, these falls were the first to be dammed in 1890. From the top of these falls, the confluence of the Missouri River with the Sun River is visible and from the bottom, Black Eagle Memorial Island Park gives you the closest breathtaking vantage possible.
- Rainbow Falls’ cascade of about 50 feet perpendicular was untouched when the dam was constructed in 1910.
- A half mile upstream from Rainbow Falls, the smaller six foot Colter Falls could be found. Set behind Rainbow Dam, these falls are now submerged.
- The best view of The Great Falls is from the highest peak at Ryan Island Park, accessible from a suspension bridge across the Missouri River. This is after traveling a two-lane road that provides views of the expansive high plains and agricultural land. Although Ryan Dam, constructed in 1915, controls the flow of the water over the falls, the enormity of The Great Falls is still impressive.
- Upstream seven miles from the Great Falls, Crooked Falls flows over an irregular shelf, 19 feet high and 300 yards across. Untouched by a dam, and inaccessible by vehicle, Crooked Falls can be witnessed today just as the Lewis & Clark Expedition saw it in 1805.