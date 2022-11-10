Out and About: Taste of Missoula food tours

MISSOULA – People who are looking for something new and fun can take part in a food tour of downtown Missoula.

Jocelyn McFarlane started up Taste of Missoula food tours just this past summer. Now, what’s a food tour you may ask? good question.

The food tour takes you and your family, a group of friends — or a group of yet-to-become friends — out on the town to tour four or five different restaurants around Missoula.

Our tour started at Ducrey’s Chocolate Maker to experience some amazing sweet treats.

One of the many benefits of the tour we took was that the owners provided a personalized behind-the-scenes experience.

“And we do here bean to bar chocolate. That’s what I was explaining to the guests today. We do hot sipping chocolate and that was part of the tasting. And explain the long process of doing one micro batch,” Claudia Durvey said.

Next, we were on our way to the Camino.

Another perk of the trip is that on the way to the next restaurant, your guides also inform you about the history of Missoula along with stopping at different art pieces and murals.

Once at the Camino we were treated to drinks and several other food items. Now, the menu could change as each trip is different.

“A lot of our restaurants use locally sourced ingredients so a lot of the dishes may change depending [on] what produce is in, what season or what the chef feels like making for the guests,” McFarlane said.

Another perk of the Missoula food tour is that everything is included, so your only concern is leaving enough room for the next stop.

“Everything is included so you don’t have to worry about paying any of the restaurants. So, you're just there to have fun, have a good time and let us lead you around town,” McFarlane told MTN.

Food tours aren’t just great for tourists, as visitors and locals alike can have an amazing and fun experience.

“I think for locals it makes for great parties, bachelorette parties, team building events for companies or even holiday parties. Where you go to 4 or 5 different restaurants in one round and have a great experience together," McFarlane concluded.