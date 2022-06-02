GREAT FALLS — Out And About: Water Park, Movie In The Park, Farmers Market

Great Falls Park & Recreation will host “Movie in the Park” on Friday, June 3, featuring the movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell. The movie is free, and presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system. Concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack.

Vendors and shoppers are preparing for the first day of the 2022 season of the Great Falls Farmer’s Market, which will be on Saturday, June 4. It's located at and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls. Click here for more details.

for more details. The Electric City Water Park will open for the season at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Click here for more information .

