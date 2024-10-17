Chills and scares await at the annual “Scream at Centene,” turning Centene Stadium (1015 25th Street North) in Great Falls into a nightmare-inducing haunted house.

Brianna Juneau got a sneak peek at the horrors within:

PREVIEW: 'Scream At Centene' 2024

The popular scare attraction pops up each October, promising horrifying scenes, spooky characters, and frights.

“You can definitely expect to get scared,” explained the event supervisor, Levi Shanks. “We’ve had tons of support, we’ve been working hard to set it up. The decorations and lighting and everything are really top notch this year.”

For those who dare, the haunted house will run October18 and 19; 25 and 26; and 30 and 31; from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Entry is $6 per person or $5 with a can of food for the Great Falls Community Food Bank to help families for the upcoming holidays.



