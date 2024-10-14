'Raise The Woof' comedy night for the Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter will host a comedy night at The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls on Saturday, October 9, 2024.

"Raise The Woof" will begin at 6pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by the comedy show at 7pm.

Performers include comedians Eric Cole and Carl Lee.

The event will raise money to support the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, and directly support shelter initiatives by helping to provide food, medical care, and a safe haven for adoptable pets.

A news release states: "Remember, laughter is the best medicine, and your presence at Raise the Woof will not only leave you with a smile but will also make a significant difference in the lives of the furry friends we cherish. So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with joy and heartwarming moments!"

Click here to buy tickets. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 18: A sure sign of the season - the annual Waterfowl Roundup at Gibson Pond in Great Falls! The free and family-friendly event begins at 10:30 a.m. Each year in October, several city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters. In the spring, the birds are released back into Gibson Pond. During the colder months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings. Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence. For more information, call Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Trick or Trot Halloween Fun Run/Walk at Gibson Park from 9am until noon. Same-day registration opens at 9:00am. 1 mile Run / Walk starts at 10:00am. 2 mile Run / Walk: starts at 10:30am Cost is $10 per person – kids and adults. Halloween costumes encouraged for adults & kids - dogs also welcome and costumes encouraged! Dog Treat Basket Raffle entry for $5. For more information, call Arielle Richard at 406-899-5070, or click here.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Optimist Club Pre-Holiday Show from 10am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark (Exhibition Hall). It is a fundraiser for the Great Falls Optimist Club whose mission is to bring out the best in kids, providing hope and positive vision through many community programs. Admission is free and there will be over 60 vendors displaying a variety of holiday gifts and decorations. For more information or to be a vendor at the show, contact Anita at 406.899.4192.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: The Salvation Army will host a Holiday Sale from 9am to 2pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. Proceeds benefit our programs for youth throughout the year. For more information, call Barb Woith at 406-868-0189.

