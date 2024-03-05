Rock art hike and art show at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host its annual art show and reception on March 16 as part of Great Falls Western Art Week. The park will also host the final rock art interpretive hike of the season that day.

The guided rock art hike starts at 10 a.m., and hikers will join a park ranger on a moderate to strenuous off-trail hike along the cliffs in the park to learn about the two distinctive methods for producing rock art. What are the differences between pictographs and petroglyphs? How are symbols used in interpreting a people or an era?



Space is limited to 20 individuals for this hike and reservations are required, along with a $4 fee. Please call park ranger Andy Keller at 406-866-2217 or email Andy.Keller@mt.gov to reserve your spot. Rock art hikes are expected to resume later in the fall of 2024.

The art show will also be held on March 16 from noon until 3:30 p.m. and features original works by the Kuka Family including the late Kingsley “King” Kuka, a Blackfeet artist and poet known for his paintings and lithographs which he called “Kuka-graphs.” Pieces will be for sale during the show and a raffle will be held by the Kuka family.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments, view park exhibits in the visitor center, browse the gift shop, and hike the trails.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, off Interstate 15 at exit 270.