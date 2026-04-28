Rock Your Mocs and Ribbons Fun Run/Walk

GREAT FALLS — May is Missing & Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) Awareness Month, and the Montana United Indian Association is continuing to address the issue.

The MUIA will host a "Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk" on Saturday, May 2, starting at 9 a.m. at the CMR High School track field in Great Falls.

The goal of the run is to raise awareness, celebrate culture, and promote maintaining a healthy lifestyle while coping with stress and trauma.

Scheduled guest speakers are Averiona SkunkCap, Theda New Breast, Jesse Eagle Speaker, and Rhonda Grant-Connelly.

Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for children; click here to register.

Organizers encourage participants and spectators to wear ribbon skirts/shirts and lace up those fast moccasins: "Let’s show our strength, culture, and unity!"

Click here for more information.

Here is video from last year's event: