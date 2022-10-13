'Scream at Centene' returns to Great Falls

"Scream at Centene" has returned to Great Falls ahead of Halloween. Tickets are $6 at the door; bring a canned food item for donation and receive $1 off your ticket.
The haunted house is open from 6pm to 11pm on the following dates in October:
- Friday 14th and Saturday 15th
- Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd
- Thursday 27th through Monday 31st
Centene Stadium is at 1015 25th Street North.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Grizzly bear injures hunter
- Refinery siren: why did it alert?
- Young woman dies in GF crash
- Dispute leads to gunshots in GF
- Gunshots fired in Great Falls
- PHOTOS: 'pack' of wolverines
- Obituary: Constance Becker