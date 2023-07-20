Temporary tattoo art workshop at Great Falls library

The Great Falls Public Library will host a temporary tattoo art workshop on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m.

Aspiring tattoo artists 12 to 18 are invited to explore tattoo art at the event, facilitated by Spencer, one of the library's VISTA Summer Associates.

Teens will create their own temporary tattoos using skin-safe Bic BodyMark markers. Stencils are available, or they can freehand their own original designs.

BodyMark markers are nontoxic and designed for use on skin. Like any cosmetic product, they may cause irritation.

BodyMark tattoos are temporary, but they make take several washings with soap and water or makeup remover to disappear completely.

Easy-to-remove glitter tattoos will also be available at this program.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406-453-0349.

