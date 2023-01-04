The return of the 'Margarita Meltdown' fundraiser

It's the middle of winter and the beach might not be on the front of people's minds, but Great Falls is getting a beach back at the Montana ExpoPark for the first time in several years with the return of the Margarita Meltdown.

Eagle Mount is bringing back the annual event after the last several were canceled due to Covid.

Eagle Mount director Deb Sivumaki says the last one in 2020 was a good year but with a few years off, they're expecting another big year for the Meltdown, which is their biggest fundraising event.

"It brings in so many people that don't necessarily know what Eagle Mount does. So it's an opportunity for us to say, look, here's an organization that's been in your community for 32 years now, and that we provide that adaptive piece for people who need some sort of adaptive assistance to do all the things that you and I love to do."

Sivumaki says they originally started in 2006 right after she started working with Eagle Mount, and it provides a way to fundraise for them and the services they provide. They offer adaptive and therapeutic recreation to people with disabilities. The money raised with the meltdown helps fund their programs.and have been putting the event on since 2006.

"I got back together with my friends and okay, let's try to come up with some sort of cool fundraiser. And a lot of us were just Jimmy Buffett fans, so okay, let's do something along that line," Sivumaki said reminiscing of the first Meltdown. "This group of friends and I got together and within six weeks we put together the first Margarita Meltdown. It's been such a good event for us."

This year's Meltdown will be Friday, January 27th, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Arena. Jimmy and the Parrots will be in attendance for live music. Tickets are $40 for presale and $45 at the door. You must be 21 to attend and free rides home will be offered. Click here for more information.

