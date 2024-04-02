Touro College of Medicine will host a student-led health fair

The Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine Montana (2801 16th Avenue South) in Great Falls will host a student-led health fair for participants to learn about health and medicine.

The event will be on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 3pm until 5:30pm, and will include health screenings for: Vision, Blood Pressure and Lipids, Blood Glucose and Diabetes, Women (breast/ovarian cancer, skin care) and Men’s Health, and more.

There will also be discussions covering healthy eating guidelines and tips for improving sleep quality.



Among the educational sessions: Sun Safety & Skin Awareness; Healthy Eating; Elderly Health; CPR Demonstrations; Osteopathic Medicine Treatment.

Participants will have the opportunity to talk with health professionals one-on-one about medications and health.

Alluvion Health will provide flu and COVID vaccinations.

There is no registration option. Space is limited to the first 150 attendees. Click here for more information, or call 406-401-8100.

