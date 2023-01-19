Coming up: Toy Show in Great Falls

Montana ExpoPark will host an annual Toy Show at the Trades & Industry Building.

It will be on Friday, January 20 from 9am until 5pm, and on Saturday, January 21 from 9am until 4pm.

Buy-sell-trade - selling parts, pieces, and complete toys.

Admission is $5.00 per person, $15.00 per family. For more information, call Bruce Nelson at 406-590-3965 or 406-590-3140.



Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here .

More upcoming events:

JANUARY 21: Great night out for the annual Young Dancers Company Showcase Winter Extra-Va-Dance-A fundraiser at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). This live performance will premiere 16 new pieces in the electric atmosphere of the Newberry Theater. With a catered dessert buffet, live music, emcee host, raffle prizes, cash bar and an excellent silent auction, it's the perfect follow-up to dinner on the town . Doors open at 6:30pm. Show begins at 7:30pm. Don't miss this great chance to support Great Falls youth as they pursue their artistic dreams. For more information, contact Shannon Hudson at 406-781-4459, or office@misslindasdance.com.

Winter Extra-Va-Dance-A

JANUARY 26: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host "A Thoughtful Response" starting at 5:30pm. The event will feature a reception with refreshments, followed by an in-depth discussion of two pieces of art in the current exhibition, and music compositions performed by the Great Falls Symphony's Cascade Quartet in response to the visual art. Tickets for this evening of art, music, and discourse are available now! $15 for active Museum & Symphony members, $20 for non-members. More information can be found on the Paris Gibson Square website .

JANUARY 26: The Great Divide 4-H Club is hosting a food donation drive at the cross-town girls basketball game. Non-perishable food items and cash donations will be given to the Great Falls Community Food Bank to help replenish school district pantries. It will be from 5pm until 8pm at 1900 Second Avenue South. For more information, call Barbara Doughty at 406-268-6420.

FEBRUARY 1-2: The Great Falls Parent Participation Preschool is holding an open house for registration for the 23/24 school year. February 1st and 2nd from 10am-7pm at 2326 First Avenue North. Please stop by, or for more information visit the school website , or call Rosan at 406-781-6712.

FEBRUARY 3: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is hosting Chefs, Champagne, and Art at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). Chefs, Champagne, and Art is a way to showcase the artful food and talented Chefs right here in Great Falls and its surrounding area. This event is both a chef competition and fundraiser for the museum, with a silent auction full of amazing experiences. Featured chefs competing are Chef Gregory Rodgers from the Celtic Cowboy; Chef Jim Duehlmeir from Meadowlark Country Club; Chef Rachael Hedeen from the Ranches at Belt Creek; Chef Eric Roach from Highgate Senior Living; and Carie Bates and Melissa McQuillen from All The Things Charcuterie. Click here for ticket information. For more information, call Sarah Justice at 406.727.8255.

Chefs, Champagne, and Art

FEBRUARY 4: The BALL is a fundraiser for Great Falls Central and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Schools. The BALL is held at The Civic Center and will begin at 5:30pm. Dinner will be catered by Smoked BBQ, Drinks, Live and Silent auction. The recipient for the Legacy Award this year will be Hugh Smith and we couldn't be more excited to honor Hugh! All proceeds are split between Our Lady of Lourdes and Great Falls Central Catholic High School. For more information, contact Dawn at dbushard@greatfallscentral.org.

FEBRUARY 4: Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited is hosting their 38th annual fundraising banquet. Besides the best walleye dinner in town, there will be a live auction, silent auction, 50/50's, games, displays and more! Tickets are $40, table of 8 for $320. Sponsor tables are available, ask about pricing. The event will be from 4pm until 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, call 406-590-6565 or 406-868-2676.

FEBRUARY 10: The Terry Casey Memorial Tournament is revered as one of the top high school hockey tournaments in the Northwest and Canada. Once again, we will host an 6 team “A” bracket and an 6 team “AA” bracket. The first games starts at 7:30am Friday, Feb 10 with the last game starting at 2pm Sunday, Feb 12. Opening ceremonies are Friday, Feb 10 at 7:30pm. Teams are coming from Canada, Idaho and MT. The tournament will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). For more information, contact Christine Masters at sascxy@hotmail.com.

FEBRUARY 11: Steak & Shrimp Dinner at the Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dancing at Eagles F.O.E 14. $20/plate at 5:30pm followed by Live Music and Dancing with ‘Risky Bizness’ playing Rock Classics, Country and Blues. Great Drinks and a Great Staff at the Eagles Aerie will make it a memorable night. For more information, contact Dave at 406-590-8663 or Kevin at 718-614-1498. Eagles FOE 14 is located at 1501 Ninth Street South.

FEBRUARY 11: Ladies Only Bowling Charity Event. This event is held at the Elks Lodge Bowling Facility (500 1st Ave South, Great Falls). It is open to women only with all proceeds from the event going to local women and children charities. Entry fee is $30 per person per shift. There are 2 shifts for this event. First shift starts at 11 am and the second shift starts at 3 pm. Food, silent auction, and prizes. For more information, contact Katie Hanning at 406-899-9112.

Ladies Only Bowling Charity Event

MARCH 11: Safari Club dinner and auction to raise money for wildlife conservation held by the second-largest Safari Club International group in the world, live and online auction. From 6pm until 9pm at the Heritage Inn on Fox Farm Road. For more information contact Randall Knowles at KnowlesMontana@Juno.com, or visit the SCI website .

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact Gffigureskating@gmail.com.