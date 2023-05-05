What will you discover inside the Montana Science Center?

Anyone can become a scientist for a day at the Montana Science Center.

What was your favorite thing you got to do at the science center?

“Making shadows,” replied Anna Hansen.

Warren Hansen has been taking his daughter Anna to the Montana Science Center for about a year.

“There’s activities for all ages, so Anna can find things that she likes to play with and learn at the same time,” said Warren.

Through educational exhibits including craft tables, a bubble wall, an aquarium, lights, lasers, sounds, and more.

Executive Director Abby Turner says for 22 years the Montana Science Center has been inspiring young minds in Gallatin County to be curious, innovative, and to think critically.

Something she says is extremely important.

“When caregivers and children can come together in an interactive, space, they learn, find something new to do, and they’re inspired to continue learning together,” said Turner.

Like Warren and Anna who enjoy spending quality time and learning something new.

“Through building blocks, lights, the fish tank, bubbles, and lights,” said Warren.

Turner says the science center is constantly extending its reach to families like the Hansen’s through fun special events, after-school programs, computer coding club, homeschool science, and preschool science in English and Spanish.

And this summer?

“We’re offering 10 weeks of summer camp and we will also celebrate women in STEM in June,” said Turner.

Warren Hansen says he will continue looking for opportunities at the science center to watch his daughter smile and light up.

“She may not understand a lot of it yet, but she thinks its cool,” said Warren.

For information on admissions and more, visit https://montanasciencecenter.org/discover/events.



