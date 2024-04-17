Parents fight off intruder attacking their child in his bedroom

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday after breaking into a family home in Arizona over the weekend, according to Phoenix police.
Officials said Abdullahi Aroni broke into a home Sunday around 11 p.m.
Aroni was found inside the 4-year-old boy's room when the mother entered the room and confronted him.
According to police, Aroni attacked both the mother and father of the child. A physical fight began between the suspect and the father until the two exited the home into the backyard.
After the fight ended, Aroni jumped a wall and ran away.
A search warrant was served on his home, where Aroni was arrested. Police said evidence was found linking him to the incident.
He faces sexual conduct with a minor, burglary and multiple counts of assault charges, according to police.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.
