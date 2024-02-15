Pedro Pascal to play Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Marvel just announced the cast of next year’s “Fantastic Four” film, which will be led by Pedro Pascal, star of “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.”

Starring as Reed Richards — a.k.a Mister Fantastic — Pascal will be joined by Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn, who will star as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch).

Fantastic Four’s Twitter account shared the news on Valentine’s Day, announcing the cast and a release date of July 25, 2025, with a retro image that appears to be a throwback to the comic’s origins in the 1960s.

While there’s no word yet on whether the movie will be set in the ’60s or in present day, the image shows Mister Fantastic presumably asking The Invisible Woman to dance while The Thing and The Human Torch read a comic book. The group’s robot partner H.E.R.B.I.E. is also pictured.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/skPZLqu21h — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 14, 2024

The film has been in the works since Disney acquired the rights to the characters in 2019 after buying 21st Century Fox. The merger officially brought the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning they can star in their own films or appear in other films within the Universe.

Mister Fantastic was first introduced to the MCU in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” where he was played by John Krasinski of “The Office” and “A Quiet Place.” Before that, the Fantastic Four were on the big screen in 2005 and 2007, then again in a 2015 reboot starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told Entertainment Weekly that he expects the Fantastic Four to be a large part of the Marvel universe in the coming years.

“Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics,” he said in 2023. “There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”

Other Marvel films you can look forward to before “Fantastic Four” hits theaters include “Deadpool & Wolverine” on July 26, 2024, “Captain America: Brave New World” on Valentine’s Day 2025 and “Thunderbolts” on May 2, 2025.

