Police search for couple who vanished under 'suspicious' circumstances

Authorities are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a married couple who they say went missing under "suspicious" circumstances.

The sheriff's office in Thurston County, Washington, said Karen Koep and her husband, who they only identified as Davido, have been missing since Nov. 13.

That's when deputies carried out a welfare check at the couple's residence in Lake Forest Development, which is located north of Seattle, after one of them didn't show up for work.

Authorities arrived to find the husband and wife were missing along with the couple's vehicle and that "the circumstance surrounding their disappearance [was] suspicious," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Thurston County officials said the missing vehicle was later recovered in a nearby town close to where Koep works as a chiropractor, but they are now asking anyone who may have recently seen the car — which is now known to be a 2015 silver Toyota Yaris — to contact detectives. They also said they have been conducting interviews and obtaining surveillance footage relative to the case over the past several days.

The authorities said they aren't releasing any further details on the case "to ensure the integrity of the investigation."

Many people who commented on the sheriff's office's public release on the disappearance noted their appreciation for Koep, who owns a chiropractor business in town, according to officials.

"Karen has been our DC since 1999," one commenter wrote. "I can’t believe I'm reading this! I don’t know what to say or do as she has an important part of my entire family's life."

"I am so heartbroken to hear this news. Just saw Karen last Friday," another said. "As with so many, she is my chiropractor too. She is such a wonderful person. God I pray they are safely found soon."

