House fails to pass bill requiring locator systems on aircraft after deadly D.C. midair collision

The House failed to approve a bill Tuesday that was crafted after last year's tragic midair collision near Washington D.C. to require all aircraft flying around busy airports to have key locator systems to prevent such crashes. The collision of an airliner and an Army helicopter killed 67 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been recommending such Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast systems to be installed since 2008. The bill that already passed the Senate would have required aircraft to be equipped with a system that can receive data about the locations of other aircraft. The complementary ADS-B Out system that broadcasts an aircraft's location is already required.

The families of the victims who died when an American Airlines jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter strongly supported the measure. But the Airlines for American trade group, the military and the major general aviation groups that represent business jets and small plane owners backed a competing and more comprehensive House bill that was just introduced last week.

Under the special process that was used to fast-track the bill, the ROTOR Act needed to receive more than two-thirds support to pass the House. It received 264 votes, but 133 other representatives voted against it.

House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves pledged to continue working with the families and the Senate to address the aviation safety concerns exposed by last year's collision. He said that the House bill could be marked up in committee as soon as next week. That bill is designed to address all 50 of the recommendations the NTSB made — not just the locator technology, but NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy has said the House bill falls short of accomplishing that.

The cost of the ADS-B In mandate has been a concern. It's not clear exactly how much it would cost partly because the systems haven't yet been designed for every aircraft, but Homendy testified in Congress that American Airlines was able to equip more than 300 of its Airbus a321s for $50,000 apiece, and general aviation pilots have the option of using a portable receiver that costs about $400 and works with an iPad.

One of the key researchers who helped develop these locator systems, Fabrice Kunzi, said a plane's dashboard shouldn't have to be overhauled to add a new display because the system is designed to give pilots an audible warning about nearby traffic with details of their locations if there is a risk of a collision.

House and Senate bills took a different approach

The key difference between the bills is that the House version would not require both kinds of the proven Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast systems to be installed. Instead, the House bill would require the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate what technology might be best as part of a lengthy rulemaking process before requiring a solution. The House bill also covers many more aspects of the systemic failures the NTSB identified as causing the crash last Jan. 29.

The bipartisan group of Senate leaders behind the ROTOR Act — led by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat Maria Cantwell — had argued their bill would be a good first step before drafting additional legislation.

The main Families of Flight 5342 group had said that while the House bill includes a number of good reforms that should be considered, they can't support it as written because it doesn't clearly require ADS-B In equipment. Everyone aboard the helicopter and the American Airlines jet flying from Wichita, Kansas, including the parents of Olympic figure skater Maxim Naumov and 26 other members of the figure skating community, died when the aircraft collided and plummeted into the icy Potomac River.

Doug Lane said that as he learned more about the crash that killed his wife and young figure skating son, he couldn't understand why airplanes aren't already equipped with this technology.

"It was inconceivable to me that in the age of GPS-enabled smartphones in every pocket that there was no way for pilots flying aircraft with price tags in the tens of millions of dollars to see visually whether other aircraft in the airspace were on a collision course," Lane said ahead of the vote on Tuesday..

Improving the collision warning system

Any plane flying around a major airport is already required to have an ADS-B Out system that continually broadcasts an aircraft's location and speed installed. ADS-B In systems that can receive those signals and be used to create a display showing pilots where all air traffic is located around them are not standard on airliners, though many general aviation pilots already use a portable receiver to display that information on an iPad.

The NTSB investigation showed that system would have provided significantly more warning to the pilots involved in the crash and would have allowed them to avoid the collision. A plane equipped with ADS-B In can give the pilot a detailed description of where other aircraft are whereas the current technology can only warn that traffic is in the area.

