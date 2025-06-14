Minnesota tragedy sparks calls for protection of lawmakers

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer both expressed concern for lawmakers following the shooting of state legislators in Minnesota.

Minnesota House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded early Saturday morning. Hortman was the leader of the Minnesota House Democratic caucus and previously served as the state's speaker. Hoffman has been a Democratic member of the Minnesota Senate since 2013.

Schumer said he asked the Capitol Police to increase security for Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Minnesota's two Democratic U.S. senators. He noted the senators have been given extra protection following Saturday's incident.

"I have also asked the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Leader Thune (the Senate's Republican leader) to convene a full briefing immediately when we return to D.C. on member security in light of this awful incident," Schumer added. "As we continue to follow this terrifying situation, I urge everyone to stay safe, stay vigilant, and reject political violence in all its forms."

RELATED STORY | Police search for man, 57, in connection with shootings of Minn. lawmakers

Jeffries also issued a statement expressing concern for Minnesota's congressional delegation and for members of Congress more broadly.

"I have asked the House Sergeant at Arms and United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of our Minnesota delegation and members of Congress across the country," he wrote. "The targeting of elected officials must end now."

There have been several noteworthy violent incidents involving members of Congress and their families. In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a man in the couple's California residence.

In 2017, Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded as Republican members of Congress practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

In 2011, Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot at a town hall forum in her Arizona district. A gunman also killed six others, including a federal judge, at that town hall.

“My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself. Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for," Giffords said.