Harris to embark on battleground state tour with Walz after officially becoming Democratic nominee

In 2020 Biden won Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia by less than 3%. Then-President Donald Trump won North Carolina by 1.4%.
Vice President Harris is expected to name her running mate on Tuesday as she begins a seven-state battleground state blitz. (Scripps News)
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will begin a tour of battleground states on Tuesday.

Harris and Walz will appear together on the campaign trail for the first time at a rally in Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m.

Her rally comes one day after she officially became the party's nominee following days of virtual voting by delegates.

The battleground tour is also expected to include stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. Previously scheduled stops in North Carolina and Georgia have been postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby.

As Harris hits the campaign trail on Tuesday, she will be tailed by Donald Trump's running mate Sen. JD Vance. He is also holding an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020, beating Trump by less than 100,000 votes. It's seen as a key state in the 2024 election as it comes with 19 electoral votes.

