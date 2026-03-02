House Oversight Committee releases video of Bill and Hillary Clinton depositions

The Republican-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Monday released videos of the depositions of former Secretary of State Hillary and former President Bill Clinton.

The depositions, which took place on February 26 and 27, are part of the committee's investigation into matters related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Each video runs roughly four and a half hours. The cameras remain fixed on each of the Clintons as they answer questions from committee members.

Bill Clinton, in an opening statement, said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct and denied witnessing any behavior that would have raised concerns during their interactions.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton said, adding that he had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing.

The former president is named and pictured numerous times in documents released by the Justice Department as part of its review of materials related to Epstein. Being named or pictured in the files is not, by itself, an indication of wrongdoing.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that she does not recall ever encountering Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the closed-door deposition, Clinton told reporters that she repeatedly told lawmakers that she did not know Epstein and only knew his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, "as an acquaintance."

"I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could based on what I knew, and what I knew is what I said in my statement this morning. I never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him," she said. "... I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island. I never went to his homes. I never went to his offices, so it's on the record numerous times."

