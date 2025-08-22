Immigrant population in the US has started to decline for the first time in years

America's immigrant population is declining for the first time in decades.

A new Pew Research Center analysis of census data found about 1.5 million immigrants have left the U.S. this year.

The data doesn't say exactly who is leaving, but the report notes the drop is likely driven by a fall in the number of unauthorized immigrants amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The White House tells Scripps News the data shows President Trump is "Delivering on his promise" to carry out mass deportation.

"Fewer immigrants means more job opportunities, higher wages, better benefits, better job security," said Kevin Lynn, with the Institute for Sound Public Policy, which opposes increased immigration.

But some economists worry a declining immigrant population could have a negative economic impact.

"Immigrants are generally good for the economy," said economics professor Tarek Hassan.

Hassan has researched how immigration impacts the labor market.

"When you deport a large number of people, they essentially take the jobs that they had with them," Hassan said.

Immigrants generated $1.7 trillion in spending in 2023, according to the American Immigration Council, and made up nearly one fifth of the total U.S. workforce.

Hassan also says the administration's posture on foreign-born students could hamper economic growth in the future.

"The best and brightest that we attract to this country are also an engine for growth," Hassan said.

"Losing those people will lose us innovation patents, will lose as research, and will lose us productivity growth in the next five years."