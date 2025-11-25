Zelenskyy agrees to US-backed deal to end war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly accepted a proposed deal to end the war with Russia, according to a U.S. official, though “minor details” still need to be finalized.

The agreement, which has not been independently confirmed by Scripps News, was first reported Tuesday by CNN and CBS News. Both outlets quoted a U.S. official as saying Ukraine had agreed to the terms, with Zelenskyy acknowledging more work ahead before it could be completed.

The possible breakthrough follows a weekend meeting in Geneva between Ukrainian and American delegations, as well as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s discussions with Ukrainian officials in Switzerland. Rubio described that meeting as one of the most productive to date in efforts to end the conflict.

RELATED STORY | A deal to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine is taking shape, but critical details are still in the dark

Rustem Umerov, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy, posted early Tuesday on social media that the two sides had achieved “a common understanding” of the key terms and were seeking European support for the next steps. Umerov said Ukraine expects to arrange a visit by Zelenskyy to the United States before the end of November to finalize the deal with President Donald Trump.

As of Tuesday, Trump had not publicly commented on the reported agreement. He is scheduled to appear at the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony later in the day, where reporters are expected to press him on the matter.

The potential deal raises several critical questions that could make or break negotiations, analysts say. Among them: whether Ukraine will be permitted to join NATO, how the country’s military posture will be maintained to deter future aggression from Russia, and the fate of territory currently occupied by Russian forces.

Since the start of the war in 2022, Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine would not surrender any land. It remains unclear if his stance has shifted as part of the reported agreement.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy’s social media accounts documented ongoing conversations with European leaders, including Finland President Alexander Stubb, Germany’ Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, underscoring the role of European allies in supporting any peace framework.

Moscow’s response to the reported agreement is expected to be a key factor in determining whether talks lead to a formal end to the bloodiest conflict in Eastern Europe in decades.

The war, now in its fourth year, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions. While officials caution against premature optimism, Tuesday’s development offers a rare glimmer of hope in a conflict that has seen repeated false starts toward peace.