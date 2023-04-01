Watch Now
Rail car cleared from Billings tracks

Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 11:27:16-04

(Update 2:45 p.m.) Andy Garland, director of communications for Montana Rail Link, provided comments over the phone to MTN News about the situation at 2:45 p.m.

According to Garland, a low-speed derailment occurred at Gabel Road in Billings.

There were no injuries, and hazmat materials were involved.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

(Update 2:15 p.m.) A large vehicle has cleared the rail car from the track over the road, although the road remains closed to traffic.

A train has derailed in Billings, officials said Friday. The derailment blocked Gabel Road and was reported at about 1:30 p.m. by the Billings Police Department on social media.

Montana Rail Link advised two cars derailed in the area of the 2800 block of Gabel Road, which police said will remain closed for several hours.

No one was injured, no vehicles were hit, and no homes or businesses were hit.

gderail2.png
A derailed train in Billings on Friday afternoon blocked Gabel Road.

We will update you if we get more information.

