Reaction to Tina Turner's death pours in from around the globe

"How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?"

That was the first question actress Angela Bassett asked when she honored the late Tina Turner in a post to social media honoring her life, career and strength of character.

Bassett portrayed Turner in the 1993 film "What's Love Got to Do With It," which was nominated for an Oscar. The film was based on the 1986 autobiography called "I,Tina," about the music legend's life.

Bassett was asked about not winning the Oscar at the 66th Academy Awards for Best Actress. She said, "Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing ... I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed.'"

Bassett said in her tribute to Turner that she "showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like."

That seemed to be what Turner taught many people around the world, her fans and her fellow entertainers alike.

Lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, who, like Turner was, is a captivating presence on stage working a mesh of Blues and Rock and Roll to captivate audiences, called Turner the "Truest rocker. Greatest performer."

Turner and Jagger performed together at 1985's Live Aid Concert.

Jagger said he has "always been in awe of her and the infinite power."

Diana Ross said she was "Shocked. Saddened," by the death of the music icon.

Talk show host Oprah said, "Tina lived out of the box and encouraged me and every woman to do the same."

On Wednesday cars were seen leaving the house Turner called home in Kuesnacht, Switzerland. Turner acquired a Swiss passport in 2013 and lived on Lake Zurich for years.

Her former husband and musical partner in the early years of her career, Ike Turner, died of a cocaine overdose on Dec. 12, 2007 in San Marcos, California. The pair formed the Ike & Tina Turner Revue releasing hits like "I Idolize You," "Poor Fool" and a popular cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary."

She later married Erwin Bach, a former music executive who she dated for 27 years and then married for 10 years until her death on Wednesday.

Turner said Bach taught her how to "love without giving up" who she was.

Super model and socialite Naomi Campbell called Turner a queen, a legend and an icon and Bette Midler described Turner as "an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all."

Debbie Harry of Blondie said she "was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents" of Turner.

The tributes poured in on social media by Wednesday. Basketball legend Magic Johnson said Turner was one of his "favorite artists of all time," calling her the "legendary queen of rock n' roll." Johnson said he has seen her perform live many times. He posted a picture of him posing with Turner and Elizabeth Taylor.

The list of tributes to the quintessential legend of her genre that flooded the internet were almost too many to count.

It wasn't clear by Wednesday if her life would be honored in a public memorial service.

