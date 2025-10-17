More than 20 states sue EPA over canceled solar power grants for low-income households

More than 20 states are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over canceled grants for solar power, challenging the Trump administration's decision to roll back a major clean energy initiative.

Earlier this year, the EPA canceled "Solar for All" — a $7 billion program aimed at making solar power accessible to low-income households. The program was established in 2022 and awarded grants for rooftop and community solar projects under the Inflation Reduction Act.

After the Trump administration canceled the program, 90% of the already awarded grants were taken back.

The lawsuit centers on the reversed funds, claiming the EPA overextended its reach by canceling funding that had already been approved by Congress. The states behind the lawsuit all have Democratic attorneys general or governors.

The suit joins two others — one by similar plaintiffs and state energy organizations, and a third brought by a group of solar companies, homeowners, nonprofits and unions in a U.S. District Court in Rhode Island.

That suit claims that hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost without the funds.

