SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 20

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Monday, Dec. 20.

High school boys basketball

Big Sandy 82, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48

Browning 75, Ronan 70

Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 57

Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 42

Heart Butte 81, Dutton-Brady 56

Lockwood 57, Hardin 54

Turner 54, Dodson 49

High school girls basketball

Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39

Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39

Hardin 72, Lockwood 20

Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 20

Polson 55, Missoula Loyola 53

Simms 60, Augusta 46

Turner 43, Dodson 39