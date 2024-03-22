Watch Now
Scripps News Reports: Women of Science

Scripps News interviews women who are experts in their fields — from medicine to climate change and artificial intelligence.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 21, 2024
The list of accomplished women in science and technology is long — but they are still vastly underrepresented in their fields. Far too often, women like them are overlooked, overworked and underpaid. These are the stories of women — past and present — who have made critical contributions to science.

Scripps News interviews Seema Kumar, a veteran of the health industry and CEO of Cure, a health care innovation campus in New York; Tracy Fanara, a scientist and environmental engineer working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and Meredith Broussard, a professor at New York University and a trailblazing mind in the field of artificial intelligence.

We hear about their journeys to success, the particular challenges they face in their fields, and their unique expertise in everything from vaccine safety to climate change and the growth of artificial intelligence.

