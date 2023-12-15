Scripps News Special Report: The Medical Breakthroughs of 2023

2023 was a big year for medical advancements, from the patient's hospital room to the laboratories where new treatments are engineered.

Scripps News reviews notable health news of the year, from the first fully approved drug to treat Alzheimer's disease to the shortage of diabetes drugs that have been re-prescribed for weight loss.

We visit labs where AI and off-the-shelf tools are making expensive health tech vastly more accessible, and hear from doctors who are experimenting with nanoparticles to deliver drugs in safe dosages to the brain.

