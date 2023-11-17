Snoop Dogg says he's giving up smoking after years of cannabis use

There are some celebrities whose mere image or name can unintentionally, and sometimes automatically, spark the image or name of something else.

There's Martha Stewart and cookbooks, Mark Wahlberg and his ultra-early morning routine, Sia and her famously long-banged wig and — up until Thursday — there was always Snoop Dogg and his affinity for cannabis.

But in a shocking social media post Thursday, the rapper announced he's saying goodbye to the high life.

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," the post read atop a black-and-white photo of the West Coast hip hop legend.

Commenter reactions ranged from believing Snoop was hacked to saying, "All stoners say this at least once in their life." Others congratulated the notorious smoker on the end of the era, while some wondered if this was just the end of his smoking era, meaning he could still be using edibles or even launching a company surrounding an alternative marijuana method.

And this wouldn't be a huge jump, as Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, already has multiple business ventures in the industry.

In 2015, he became a minor investor in Eaze, a California-based cannabis delivery service company, and he launched Merry Jane, a digital media business focused on news about marijuana. Also that year, he announced Leafs By Snoop, a branded cannabis company featuring marijuana flowers, edibles and concentrates.

Looking at his personal life, this also wouldn't be the first time the rapper announced he'd be giving up the drug. In 2002, he announced he was giving it up for good, but it didn't last long. Eleven years later, he famously claimed he was smoking 80 cannabis blunts a day and had employed a personal blunt roller.

So for now, only time will tell whether the weed enthusiast has finally called it quits for good.

