Watch
Sports

Actions

2021 8-Man football playoffs scores, pairings

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 10:23:34-04

The 2021 8-Man football playoff bracket can be found here.

2021 8-Man football playoffs

First round, Oct. 30

  • (5E) Circle @ (1W) Thompson Falls, 1 p.m.
  • (3N) Belt @ (2E) Culbertson, 1 p.m.
  • (4W) Superior @ (1S) Park City, 1 p.m.
  • (3E) Scobey @ (2N) Simms, 1 p.m.
  • (4N) Chinook @ (1E) Fairview, 7 p.m. (Friday, Oct. 29)
  • (3S) Sheridan @ (2W) Drummond-Philipsburg, 1 p.m.
  • (4E) Plentywood @ (1N) Fort Benton, 1 p.m.
  • (3W) St. Ignatius @ (2S) Joliet, 12 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Nov. 6
Semifinals, Nov. 13
State championship, Nov. 20

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader