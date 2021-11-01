2021 Class AA football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 Class AA football playoffs bracket can be found here.

2021 Class AA football state playoffs

No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, No. 2 Butte, No. 1 Billings West and No. 2 Bozeman receive first-round byes, teams are re-seeded in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

First round, Oct. 29



No. 5 Helena Capital 45, No. 4 Great Falls CMR 7

No. 3 Helena High 42, No. 6 Bozeman Gallatin 28

No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 21, No. 5 Billings Senior 14

No. 3 Great Falls High 41, No. 6 Missoula Big Sky 14

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5



No. 8 Great Falls High @ No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Helena High @ No. 4 Bozeman, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Helena Capital @ No. 2 Billings West, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Kalispell Glacier @ No. 3 Butte, 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 12

State championship, Nov. 19