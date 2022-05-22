2022 Class A divisional track and field results

Below are the results of the 2022 Class A divisional track and field meets.

Laurel's boys and girls won the Eastern A team championships. The Lewistown girls took second, followed by Hardin in third. Meanwhile, Glendive's boys took second and Livingston took third.

In the Western A meet, Whitefish's girls outpaced second-place Corvallis and third-place Dillon to win the first-place team trophy. The Hamilton boys took first over Dillon and Frenchtown, respectively.

