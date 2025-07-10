Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to face Iga Swiatek in the final

A little more than two years ago, Amanda Anisimova took a break from tennis because of burnout. A year ago, working her way back into the game, the American lost when she had to go through qualifying for Wimbledon because her ranking of 189th was too low to get into the main bracket automatically.

Look at Anisimova now: She's a Grand Slam finalist for the first time after upsetting No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a compelling contest at a steamy Centre Court on Thursday.

In Saturday's final, Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek, who is a five-time major champion but advanced to her first title match at the All England Club with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic.

Swiatek was dominant throughout, never letting Bencic get into their far-less-intriguing semifinal and wrapping things up in 71 minutes by compiling twice as many winners, 26, as unforced errors, 23, and demonstrating that she can do just fine on grass courts, thank you very much.

She's 5-0 in major finals — 4-0 on the French Open's clay, 1-0 on the U.S. Open's hard courts — but only once had been as far as the quarterfinals at Wimbledon until now.

It's been more than a year since Swiatek won a title anywhere, part of why the 24-year-old from Poland relinquished the top ranking to Sabalenka in October and is seeded No. 8 this fortnight.