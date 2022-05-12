Greg Sundberg promoted to deputy athletics director at Montana

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA — Longtime University of Montana athletic administrator Greg Sundberg has been promoted to deputy athletics director, announced Kent Haslam, director of athletics at Montana.

Sundberg will continue to oversee Montana's external operations departments – communications, marketing and ticket sales – while also spearheading fundraising as the executive director for the Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA). Additionally, Sundberg supervises the sports of men's and women's tennis and women's golf while also overseeing athletic training and strength and conditioning.

A Great Falls native, Sundberg graduated from UM in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He earned his master's degree in business administration, again from Montana, in 2004.

Now in his third decade with Grizzly Athletics, Sundberg started his career as a communications intern in 2001 before elevating to assistant director of marketing (2001-03). He briefly served as Montana's director of marketing (2003-04) before taking on GSA roles in 2004 as the assistant director (2004-06) and executive director (2006-present).

Sundberg earned an associate athletics director title in 2012 before being promoted to senior associate athletics director in 2015.



