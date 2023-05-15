Montana Grizzlies pick up commitment from Central Arkansas transfer Clifton McDowell

MISSOULA — The quarterback competition appears to be heating up for the Montana Grizzlies football program.

This past Sunday, the Griz picked up a commitment from Central Arkansas transfer QB Clifton McDowell. McDowell announced his commitment via social media, posting a graphic that said "committed" with him adding "home" in the text.

McDowell appeared to have recently taken a visit to Missoula, as on Saturday he posted photos of him in a Griz uniform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, saying "Natty pending..." in the post.

McDowell, a native of Spring, Texas, joins UM as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left. He started his career at FBS Louisiana-Lafayette where he played in 2019 and 2020 and appeared in two games. He then transferred to Kilgore College, a junior college in Texas, for one season. From there, he found his way to FCS Central Arkansas this past season where he appeared in six games and competed 7 of 13 passes for 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball 10 times for 89 yards and two more scores.

McDowell initially was committed to Southern University in late April after entering the transfer portal, but flipped to UM over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound McDowell was a highly-regarded dual-threat quarterback and three-star recruit out of high school. During his senior year, he scored 37 total touchdowns, 18 of which were through the air and 19 on the ground. He passed for 1,820 yards and ran for 1,330 as a senior in high school.

McDowell joins a quarterback room that currently is led by redshirt junior Kris Brown and redshirt sophomore Sam Vidlak. Brown is the most experienced of the bunch having served as a backup the last two years and filling in as a starter when injuries previously hit starters Cam Humphrey and Lucas Johnson. Vidlak transferred to UM from Boise State this past January and showed his potential during UM's Spring Game in April.

Rounding out the quarterback room is redshirt freshman Kaden Huot and incoming true freshmen Keali'i Ah Yat and Gage Sliter.