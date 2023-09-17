Photos: No. 12 Montana Grizzlies hold off Ferris State
The Montana Grizzlies held off Ferris State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in front of a record-breaking crowd, with Helena native and UFC champion Sean O'Malley in attendance.
University of Montana freshman Grant Glasgow (97) returns the kickoff to Ferris State after the Griz scrored during the second half of the matchup with Ferris State on Sept. 16. University of Montana mascot "Monte" crowd surfs during the seconf half of the match up between University of Montana and Ferris State on Sept. 16. The Grizzlies beat Ferris 17-10. University of Montana wide receiver Junior Bergen (5) stumbles after catching a pass on Sept. 16. University of Montana freshman Jordan Dever intercepts a pass intended for Ferris State senior CJ Jefferson on Sept. 16. University of Montana freshman Eli Gilman celebrates scoring a touchdown with sophomore Jake Olson (87) on Sept. 16. University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) clashes with Ferris State's Dezmond Lance (9) on Sept. 16. University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) attempts to run the ball through the Ferris State defense on Sept. 16. University of Montana mascot Monte (0) caught in mid air while jumping off the student section railing on Sept. 16. University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gets tacked to the ground by Ferris State sophomore Mervens Jean Pierre (19) while being assisted by Jason Williams (5) on Sept. 16. University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) leads the Grizzlies out of the tunnel before the kickoff against Ferris State on Sept. 16. University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer attempts to push past Ferris State sophomore Brady Rose on Sept. 16.