Montana State University returns to NCAA Tournament for second straight year

Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 20:25:24-04

BOZEMAN — The stage is set for round one of March Madness inside Greensboro Coliseum. The Montana State University Bobcats took the floor Thursday for a 40-minute shoot-around ahead of Friday's game against three-seeded Kansas State.

As the Bobcats look to build off their storied success by clinching the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win, MTN's Ashley Washburn sat down with head coach Danny Sprinkle to discuss Montana State's success during his four-year tenure and why he doesn’t consider it to be the 'Golden Age' of Bobcat Basketball just yet.

You can watch the #14 Bobcats take on #3 Kansas State on KRTV on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 7:40pm.

