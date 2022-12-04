Legendary Montana State football player and coach Sonny Holland dies at 84

BOZEMAN — Sonny Holland, who won national championships at Montana State as both a player and head coach and remains one of the most revered figures in MSU history, died Saturday. He was 84.

Montana State confirmed Holland's death to MTN Sports on Sunday prior to releasing an official announcement.

Holland was a Butte native who won a national title with the Bobcats in 1956 as a center and again in 1976 as head coach. Holland led the MSU football program from 1971-77, winning a pair of Big Sky Conference championships in that span.

Holland's No. 52 is retired by the Bobcats.

Allyn "Sonny" Holland was born on March 22, 1938 in Butte and went on to graduate from Butte High School. He played as a lineman at Montana State from 1956-59, and helped the Bobcats claim the NAIA football championship in 1956 by tying Saint Joseph's (Ind.) 0-0 in terrible field conditions at the Aluminum Bowl in Little Rock, Arkansas.

After his playing career, Holland went on to be an assistant coach at Bozeman High School in 1961, then served as an assistant at MSU from 1962-64. He then became the first football coach at Great Falls CMR, serving there from 1965-67.

Holland returned to the college ranks as an assistant under Jim Sweeney at Washington State in 1968 before taking the head coaching job at Western Montana College (now Montana Western) in Dillon for one season in 1969.

In 1970 Holland returned to the Bobcats as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 1971.

In 1976, Holland coached MSU to a 12-1 record, a Big Sky title and a 24-13 victory over Akron in the NCAA Division II championship game in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Holland's head coaching record at Montana State was 47-24-1. He went 7-0 in his one season at Western, giving him a 54-24-1 career record as ahead coach, a winning percentage of .684.

In 2011, the south end zone of Bobcat Stadium was bowled in to add several thousand more seats, an area christened as the "Sonny Holland Zone." In 2016, a bronze statue of Holland was unveiled outside Bobcat Stadium as a tribute.

