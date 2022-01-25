MSU's Xavier Bishop named Big Sky Player of the Week

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Montana State senior point guard Xavier Bishop helped lead the Bobcats recently to road victories over Northern Arizona and Portland State, and for his performance, has been named the ROAR Organic Big Sky Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

In their first game in 11 days, the Bobcats topped Northern Arizona 89-84 behind a 40-minute appearance from Bishop on Jan. 20. He went 7 of 14 from the floor, including an 11-for-12 clip from the free throw line, en route to 26 points. His point total was his most in his two seasons at MSU. He also added six assists and three rebounds.

Bishop again led MSU in the scoring column with 15 points as the Bobcats defeated Portland State 73-60 on Jan. 22. Bishop was 6 of 14 from the field. He also had seven assists, six rebounds and two steals on his stat line.

The Springfield, Ill., native averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds during the two-game swing. He played 38.5 minutes per contest and shot 46.5% from the field. Through 19 games, Bishop is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds. The Big Sky weekly award is Bishop's third of his Bobcat career following two selections he claimed during the 2020-21 season.

Montana State returns to Worthington Arena this week as the Bobcats gear up to host Eastern Washington Thursday and Idaho on Saturday. Saturday's game is MSU/Faculty Staff Appreciation in which MSU personnel can receive a free ticket to the matchup and purchase an additional ticket for $5.