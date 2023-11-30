Brody Grebe credits 'relentless effort' for standout season at MSU

BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe said the Bobcats' defensive line has a motto it lives by: 'relentless effort.'

The Melstone native personifies the motto and leads the Bobcats with 8.5 sacks this season. He has also made 43 tackles and was named first-team all-Big Sky Conference. Grebe is also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which annually recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS.

Grebe sat down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to discuss his performance this season, the brotherhood of the defensive line, why basketball was originally his favorite sport and more in the this latest feature for the Bobcat Insider.