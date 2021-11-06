CMR and Billings West advance to state

BILLINGS - Great Falls CMR and Billings West will meet for a third time this season.

The Rustlers and Golden Bears won Eastern AA semifinal matches at Billings Senior High School on Friday night to punch tickets to next weekend's state tournament in Bozeman and set up a meeting in Saturday's title game.

Great Falls CMR kept its unbeaten record intact with a 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 sweep of Billings Senior, while Billings West had to labor a bit against Bozeman before pulling out a 3-1 win, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.

CMR and Billings West will meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Eastern AA divisional title, while Senior and Bozeman will need to win loser-out matches Saturday morning to advance to next weekend's state tournament.