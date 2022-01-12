CMR's Hiller named volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year

Great Falls CMR senior Tennisen Hiller was named the Gatorade Montana Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday, Gatorade announced in a news release.

The 5-foot-9 senior setter led the Rustlers to a 31-0 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. Hiller amassed 911 assists to go with 214 digs, 135 kills, 36 service aces and 31 blocks while posting a .584 kill percentage and a .528 hitting percentage. The 2021 Class AA Eastern Division Player of the Year, she is a three-time first team All-State selection and a four-time All-Conference honoree.

“Tennisen was a huge reason CMR was as successful as they were,” said Billings Senior head coach Karen Switzer in the release. “Tennisen was also a scoring setter and was the most efficient attacking setter in the state. Tennisen is not just a good setter, but a great one.”

The Great Falls Public Schools History Student of the Year in 2020, Hiller has also volunteers as a youth leadership mentor and a youth volleyball coach, according to the release.

Hiller is signed on to play at the University of Montana next fall.

Hiller joins recent Gatorade Montana Volleyball Players of the Year Audrey Hofer (2020-21 & 2018-19, Capital High School), Paige Bartsch (2019-20, Capital High School), and Raegan Steiner (2017-18, Billings Senior High School), among the state’s list of former award winners