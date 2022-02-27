Eastern A boys: Golden Eagles claim divisional title

The Golden Eagles of Fergus High School in Lewistown opened the game on a 14-0 run, as Glendive didn't make its first field goal until 1:32 remaining in the opening quarter, on its way to a 64-56 win over the Red Devils in the Eastern A divisional title game on Saturday night inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. It's Lewistown's first divisional title since 1989.

The Golden Eagles seemed like they were on a mission to avenge their only loss of the season, a 66-63 defeat in Glendive in mid-February, opening up an 18-5 lead after the first quarter.

Glendive slowly crawled back into the game, cutting it to eight late in the second quarter and trailing by just nine at the break. The Red Devils eventually cut it to four late in the fourth quarter, 56-52, but the Eagles promptly went on a run and iced the game from the foul line.

"Honestly I’m just proud of our guys. We haven’t played a lot of close games all year. That was good for us. The guys came through. We got the ball in the hands of the guys that we needed to and we got some stops. But hats off to Glendive. They gave a great effort," Lewistown head coach Scott Sparks said.

Royce Robinson had another masterful game for the Eagles, amassing 17 points and seven rebounds. Fischer Brown led all scorers with 22 points and Bryce Graham added 15 for Lewistown. Michael Murphy led Glendive with 16 points. Both teams advance to the State A tournament in Missoula Mar 9-12.



