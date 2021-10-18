The Montana State football team keeps climbing.

MSU (6-1) took down a ranked team on the road and won its sixth straight game overall with 13-7 victory over Weber State last Friday. With the win, the Bobcats rise one spot to No. 8 in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll.

Meanwhile, Montana lost to unranked Sacramento State at home 28-21. It was Montana's second loss of the season, both of which were to Big Sky Conference teams. The Grizzlies fall out of the Top 10 for the first time in the Fall 2021 season, moving from No. 5 to No. 11 in the Stats poll and No. 12 in the coaches poll.

The Big Sky Conference has five ranked teams in the latest edition of the rankings. Eastern Washington (7-0) remains at No. 2 in the country, while Montana State is now the next-highest team at No. 8.

UC Davis (6-1) recovered from its Oct. 9 loss to Idaho State with a blowout win over Northern Colorado. The Aggies rise to No. 10 in both polls, followed by Montana at No. 11/12.

Sacramento State (4-2) also joins the Stats Perform rankings after beating Montana, coming in at No. 11. The Hornets receive votes in the coaches poll. Weber State (2-4) falls out of both polls but continues to receive votes.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25



RANKING SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (35) 5-0 1,223 1 2 Eastern Washington (14) 7-0 1,178 2 3 North Dakota State (1) 6-0 1,169 3 4 Southern Illinois 6-1 1,097 4 5 Villanova 5-1 1,022 6 6 South Dakota State 5-1 980 7 7 James Madison 5-1 951 8 8 Montana State 6-1 919 9 9 Southeastern Louisiana 5-1 842 11 10 UC Davis 6-1 750 13 11 Montana 4-2 694 5 12 Kennesaw State 5-1 658 15 13 UT Martin 5-1 583 17 14 ETSU 6-1 556 10 15 South Dakota 5-2 521 21 16 UIW 5-1 518 18 17 Missouri State 4-2 486 20 18 Rhode Island 5-1 405 12 19 Sacramento State 4-2 251 NR 20 Northern Iowa 3-3 190 16 21 VMI 5-2 173 NR 22 Princeton 5-0 166 25 23 Delaware 3-3 152 14 24 Jackson State 5-1 148 NR 25 Dartmouth 5-0 120 NR

Dropped Out: Weber State (19), North Dakota (22), New Hampshire (23), Jacksonville State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4

FCS Coaches Poll



RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (26) 5-0 674 1 2 Eastern Washington (2) 7-0 670 2 3 North Dakota State 6-0 646 3 4 Southern Illinois 6-1 605 4 5 Villanova 5-1 581 5 6 James Madison 5-1 561 7 7 South Dakota State 5-1 543 8 8 Montana State 6-1 509 9 9 Southeastern Louisiana 5-1 453 11 10 UC Davis 6-1 419 12 11 Kennesaw State 5-1 409 13 12 Montana 4-2 376 6 13 UT Martin 5-1 347 16 14 East Tennessee State 6-1 312 10 15 South Dakota 5-2 268 21 16 Harvard 5-0 246 19 17 Princeton 5-0 193 20 18 Missouri State 4-2 184 23 19 Rhode Island 5-1 169 14 20 Jackson State 5-1 151 25 21 Jacksonville State 3-3 111 22 22 Eastern Kentucky 5-2 89 NR 23 VMI 5-2 89 NR 24 Northern Iowa 3-3 85 17 25 Delaware 3-3 71 15

Dropped Out: Weber St. (18), North Dakota (24)

Others Receiving Votes: UIW, 70; Dartmouth, 67; North Dakota, 34; Chattanooga, 33; Weber St., 28; Monmouth (N.J.), 19; Florida A&M, 15; Duquesne, 13; Sacramento St., 10; Holy Cross, 9; Furman, 8; Mercer, 6; New Hampshire, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Yale, 6; Prairie View A&M, 2; Towson, 2; Elon, 1.

