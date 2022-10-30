Frontier roundup: Montana Tech beats Rocky

BILLINGS — Ryan Lowry made two fourth-quarter field goals Saturday and No. 23 Montana Tech edged No. 24 Rocky Mountain College 20-17 at Herb Klindt Field.

Lowry’s 30-yard kick tied the game 17-17 with 8:58 remaining. Montana Tech’s defense then forced Rocky to go three-and-out, and Lowry capped a 10-play drive with a 32-yard field goal that gave the Orediggers the lead with 4:07 remaining.

Tech’s Angel Sanchez intercepted Rocky QB George Tribble on the following series. Rocky had one more chance when it got the ball back with 1:30 left, but that possession stalled as time ran out.

The Orediggers trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter. The comeback win pushed Montana Tech’s record to 6-2 while Rocky lost its second straight game and fell to 5-3.

Blake Counts rushed for 153 yard and a touchdown to lead the Orediggers’ offense. Blake Thelen threw for 164 yards with one TD and one interception.

Tribble rushed for a team-high 117 yards for the Battlin’ Bears. He also threw for 206 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Rocky receiver Trae Henry had seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Elsewhere in the Frontier …

No. 25 Carroll 37, Eastern Oregon 3 (Highlights below)

HELENA — Jack Prka threw for 271 yard and three touchdowns as No. 25 Carroll routed Eastern Oregon 37-3 at Nelson Stadium.

Prka threw TD passes of 6 and 50 yards to Chris Akulschin in the first half as the Saints built a 30-0 advantage. Prka connected with Akulschin again from 12 yards in the third quarter.

Carroll College skates past Eastern Oregon University on Senior Day

EOU avoided a shutout when Ethan Cutler made a 37-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the game.

Prka completed 17 of 25 passes without an interception. Carroll was led on the ground by Matthew Burgess’ 48 yards. Burgess scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter. Duncan Kraft had a 12-yard TD run in the opening frame.

Carroll improved to 6-2 with the win. Eastern Oregon fell to 1-6 (1-7 overall).

Montana Western 66, MSU-Northern 0

DILLON — Reese Neville and Colten McPhee each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and Montana Western blew past winless MSU-Northern 66-0.

Neville had 134 yards and two touchdowns while McPhee added 117 yards and a pair of scores. As a team, the Bulldogs rushed for 343 yards. Quarterback Jon Jund had 49 yards and rushed for two TDs of his own.

Jund threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Western’s defense limited the Lights to 12 rushing yards on 22 carries. Northern quarterback Kaymen Cureton completed six passes for 50 yards and threw two interceptions.

Western improved to 4-4 in the Frontier (5-4 overall). Northern dropped to 0-8.

No. 12 College of Idaho 28, Southern Oregon 24

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho overcame a first-half deficit and scored a late touchdown to edge Southern Oregon 28-24 on Saturday.

The No. 12-ranked Yotes trailed 21-14 at halftime but tied the game at the midpoint of the third quarter when Jacob Arms returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown.

After Cesar Ruiz made a 30-yard field goal to give SOU a 24-21 lead with 3:03 remaining, the Yotes’ Jon Schofield scored on a 4-yard run with 22 seconds left to cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive and win the game.

The College of Idaho won despite throwing three interceptions. Southern Oregon QB Blake Asciutto threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

The Yotes improved to 7-1 with the win. SOU is now 3-4.