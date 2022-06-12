Governors' Cup: A race unlike many others

HELENA — The 48th Governor’s Cup kicked off this weekend in Helena with racers from around the state toeing the start line on Saturday.

Former Carroll College cross country runner Layne Ryerson took home the top spot in the men's marathon with an overall time of 2:39:49.40; Alison FitzSimmons came in as the top runner on the women's side with a time of 3:26:15.80.

The full results of each race can be found on the Governor's Cup results page.

Race officials anticipated that more than 2,000 runners participated.

The Governor’s Cup is a USATF Certified course and meets the Boston Marathon qualifying criteria. It is also the longest-running marathon in the state.